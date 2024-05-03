Friday, May 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PA to legislate against drug trafficking in schools: Memon

PA to legislate against drug trafficking in schools: Memon
Agencies
May 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon said on Thursday that the leg­islation will take place against drug trafficking in schools.

Expressing his thoughts, Memon said: “Both the central and provincial governments have decided to launch a crack­down against the drugs. Now bad days have 

started for the drug traffick­ers.” “If the drug traffickers will not stop their activities, they will have to bear the brunt,” he said.

He made it clear that strict ac­tion will be taken if the weapons are exhibited. Speaking about the illegal immigrants, Memon said: “The action will be taken against the illegal immigrants according to national policy.” Expressing his thoughts, Memon asserted: “The PTI is launching a smear cam­paign against the institutions. The PTI had been involved in ter­rorism on social media.”

Inflation declines to 23-month low at 17.3pc

Memon said: “The PTI does not want to hold negotiations, but it is pleading for the deal, but the institutions are not ready for the deal.” “All the groups within the PTI have their own narra­tive. During the last one and a half years, every group of the PTI has been requesting the deal,” he added. Memon questioned, “How can those who launched cam­paigns against the institutions talk about the negotiations?”

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1714620777.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024