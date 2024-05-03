PA to legislate against drug trafficking in schools: Memon

KARACHI - Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon said on Thursday that the leg­islation will take place against drug trafficking in schools.

Expressing his thoughts, Memon said: “Both the central and provincial governments have decided to launch a crack­down against the drugs. Now bad days have

started for the drug traffick­ers.” “If the drug traffickers will not stop their activities, they will have to bear the brunt,” he said.

He made it clear that strict ac­tion will be taken if the weapons are exhibited. Speaking about the illegal immigrants, Memon said: “The action will be taken against the illegal immigrants according to national policy.” Expressing his thoughts, Memon asserted: “The PTI is launching a smear cam­paign against the institutions. The PTI had been involved in ter­rorism on social media.”

Memon said: “The PTI does not want to hold negotiations, but it is pleading for the deal, but the institutions are not ready for the deal.” “All the groups within the PTI have their own narra­tive. During the last one and a half years, every group of the PTI has been requesting the deal,” he added. Memon questioned, “How can those who launched cam­paigns against the institutions talk about the negotiations?”