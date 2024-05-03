Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows by over 17.09pc to $19.51b in 10 months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s trade deficit has narrowed by over 17.09 percent to $19.51 billion in the ten months (July to April) of the current fiscal year.

According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s trade deficit has narrowed by 17.09 percent during the July-April period of the current fiscal year. The trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, has recorded at $19.51 billion as against $23.53 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Pakistan’s exports have enhanced by 9.1 percent to $25.28 billion during July-April of the year 2023-24 as compared to $23.17 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, imports declined by 4.09 percent to $44.79 billion during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared with $46.71 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The data further showed that the country’s trade deficit widened by 3.16 percent on a month-on-month basis to $2.37 billion in April 2024 when compared to $2.30 billion in March 2024. The exports have recorded a 8.67 percent decrease to $2.35 billion in April 2024 when compared with $2.57 billion in March 2024. On the other hand, the imports have decreased by 3.08 percent to $4.72 billion in April 2024 when compared with $4.87 billion in March 2024.

The trade deficit narrowed by 180.58 percent on a year-on-year basis to $2.37 billion in April 2024 compared to $846 million in April 2023. Imports have increased by 58.43 percent on a YoY basis and remained $4.72 billion in April 2024 compared to $2.98 billion in April 2023. Exports have enhanced by 10.02 percent on a YoY basis and remained $2.35 billion in April 2024 compared to $2.14 billion in April 2023.

The ministry of finance in its recent report had stated that for upcoming month, it is expected that imports will get some increasing momentum to stimulate economic activities and exports will continue to observe its improved trend. Moreover, remittances will remain around $2.3-2.5 billion. Considering all these factors, current account will remain in sustainable limit. In March 2024, exports of goods and services posted a growth of 2.1 percent (MoM) and 4.6 percent (YoY). Imports of goods and services increased by 3.7 percent (MoM) and 7.9 percent (YoY). As a result, trade deficit widened by 6.4 percent (MoM) and 13.7 percent (YoY). However, trade deficit impact has been offset by exceptional growth of 31 percent (MoM) and 16.4 percent (YoY) in remittances during March. Resultantly, current account posted surplus of $619 million ($98 million in February).