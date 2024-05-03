Pakistan thump West Indies Women in fourth T20I

LAHORE - A stellar performance from Ayesha Zafar, complemented by a strong showing from the spinners, propelled the Pakistan Women’s cricket team to a decisive eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in the fourth T20I of their five-match series at National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target of 85, Pakistan reached their goal with ease, securing the win on the third delivery of the 17th over. The victory was sealed when Ayesha Zafar struck a boundary off Jannillea Glasgow, concluding her unbeaten 42-run innings, which included three boundaries over 48 balls.

The innings began aggressively with Sidra Ameen and Ayesha Zafar amassing 24 runs in just the first three overs. However, West Indies’ Shamilia Connell made a breakthrough in the fourth over, dismissing Sidra, who made a quick 15 off 12 balls.

Muneeba Ali briefly joined Zafar at the crease, adding 15 runs before Afy Fletcher dismissed her in the eighth over with the score at 41. Despite the setback, Pakistan’s position was solidified by Gull Feroza, who supported Zafar in a match-defining 46-run partnership. On the bowling front, Connell and Fletcher were the only West Indies players to claim wickets.

The West Indies, having opted to bat first, struggled throughout their innings. They managed only 84 runs for nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs, hampered by an aggressive start from Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal, who dismissed Qiana Joseph for a duck with the first ball of the match.

Sadia continued her impressive spell by removing the in-form Hayley Matthews for just one run, setting West Indies back at 14/2 early in their innings. Shemaine Campbelle tried to steady the ship with a 20-ball 26, but her effort wasn’t enough to build a competitive total.

Zaida James later took up the mantle, scoring a determined 19 off 24 balls, but her effort was cut short by Sadia, who finished with outstanding figures of 3/18. Nida Dar also took three wickets, underscoring Pakistan’s dominance with the ball. The series will conclude with the fifth T20I, where West Indies will look to salvage pride and Pakistan aims to maintain their winning momentum.