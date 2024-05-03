Parliamentary Stalemate

A significant deadlock in the Pakistan National Assembly is observed as the parliamentary political parties have been unable to agree on the formation of parliamentary bodies for the past month. This represents a significant challenge for the political landscape in Pakistan as the proper functioning of the National Assembly is obstructed due to the absence of committees overlooking the tasks and legislation of the NA.

While the government coalitions discuss the distribution of powers and responsibilities among coalition partners, the absence of committees is only slowing down the process of important legislative laws to be passed. The role of these committees is to provide a platform for thorough debate and scrutiny of proposed legislation before it reaches the floor for voting. Not only do these committees serve as forums for lawmakers to review and amend draft legislation, but they also help to ensure that the legislation aligns with the interests and the needs of the citizens. With the absence of these committees, the interest of the public takes a backseat since there is nobody scrutinizing the policies being made.

Additionally, these parliamentary committees serve as a check on the unfettered power of the executive branch by holding it accountable through questioning and oversight. While a legislation is being drafted, the insight given by these committees serve to fill in any loops that the party members may have overlooked. Without these committees, any policies that the government intends to implement are put on hold which merely impedes the progress of the state, resulting in increased inefficiency.

Even though Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq urged both treasury and opposition parties to reach a consensus so that formal meetings could be summoned to discuss the matter, no progress from the government and opposition was made on the issue. As the ruling party desires chairmanships of main bodies, while the opposition, particularly the PPP, seeks chairmanships of National Assembly Standing Committees, a consensus is still to be reached.

The establishment of parliamentary committees ensures a system of checks and balances without which the legislative process is hampered. This further leads to a lack of debate, scrutiny and accountability in the formulation and passing of laws. All parties must reach a consensus as soon as possible to resolve this matter to break free from this state of political paralysis.