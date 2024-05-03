Friday, May 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” –Philip Fisher

Past in Perspective
May 03, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

Tulip mania refers to a speculative frenzy that gripped 17th-century Holland, particularly during the Dutch Golden Age. It centered around the trading of tulip bulbs, which reached exorbitant prices, fueled by speculative investment and rampant speculation. At its peak in 1637, tulip bulbs were traded for astronomical sums, only to collapse suddenly, leading to financial ruin for many investors. This strange event is still cited today as an example of irrational economic behavior and market bubbles, akin to today’s NFTs and cryptocurrencies. It reminds us of the dangers of unchecked speculation and the impact of social and psychological factors on financial markets, and how fragile they can often be.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1714620777.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024