PIA, Golootlo announce extended partnership to enhance customer value

Islamabad - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national flag carrier, and Golootlo, Pakistan’s leading loyalty programme, are pleased to announce the extension of their successful partnership. This collaboration, initiated in 2022, has fostered a strong synergy, creating a win-win situation for both companies and their customers.

Since the partnership’s inception, PIA and Golootlo have launched a series of successful campaigns, rewarding PIA customers with exciting prizes like cars and mobile phones for choosing PIA for their travels. The extended partnership promises to explore entirely new avenues to further enhance the value proposition of PIA’s products and services. The extension agreement was signed today in Islamabad by PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Amir Hayat and Golootlo CEO Mr Fahad Mahmood, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

PIA CEO AVM Amir Hayat commented, “PIA greatly values its highly productive relationship with Golootlo. This collaboration has generated significant revenue growth for PIA, reaching into the billions of rupees.” Golootlo CEO Mr Fahad Mahmood congratulated both the teams on successful execution of the partnership and said that PIA and Golootlo are natural allies, the productivity has far exceeded the original expectation out of this agreement. He said that Golootlo stands fully committed in devising ways to improve the overall value proposition for PIA.