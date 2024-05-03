Friday, May 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM condoles over demise of UAE’s Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed

PM condoles over demise of UAE’s Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed
Agencies
May 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed sadness over the death of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, the Representative of the United Arab Emirates’ Ruler in Al Ain. “Deeply saddened at the demise of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the leadership and people of the UAE at this hour of grief,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline. He said that the late Sheikh Tahnoun would be long remembered for his contribution to building stronger ties between Pakistan and the U.A.E. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace for the departed soul. Born in 1942, the late Sheikh Tahnoun was one of the few people who, from an early age, had accompanied Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father and builder of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE government had announced a seven-day mourning on the death of Sheikh Tahnoun.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1714620777.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024