PM hopeful of productive engagement with upcoming Saudi delegation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope on Friday that the forthcoming interaction with a delegation of Saudi businessmen, expected to visit Pakistan in the next few days, would prove to be productive.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on Saudi investments and projects in the country, the prime minister directed relevant authorities to extend warm hospitality to the Saudi delegates upon their arrival.

During the meeting, participants were briefed on the upcoming visit of Saudi businessmen and their expected investments in various sectors.

Sharing insights from his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, PM Shehbaz stated that the Saudi leadership had assured full support for Pakistan’s prosperity, which was encouraging.

Highlighting the decades-long bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia, the prime minister emphasised that Pakistan was fortunate to have such a supportive friend in the Kingdom.

PM Shehbaz informed the meeting that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed keen interest in promoting investments in Pakistan.

He also commended relevant ministers and officers for their preparedness.