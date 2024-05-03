PM orders probe into wheat price crisis

Shehbaz Sharif seeks explanation from Ministry of National Food Security over wheat import despite favourable production Warns there should not be any delay in procurement of wheat Says low inflation rate in two years result of hard work.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the authorities concerned to form an inquiry committee regarding import of wheat in the country.

The PM was chairing a high-level review meeting in Islamabad regarding current status of wheat reserves.

The Secretary Cabinet Division will head the Inquiry Committee, officials said. The development comes amid reports that the caretaker government had unnecessarily imported wheat and this decision was the main reason behind slow wheat procurement at lower rates. Farmers have been protesting against the wheat procurement policy saying that they are being forced to sell the crop at Rs3000 per 40-kg against fixed support price of Rs 3900 per 40-kg.

In light of inquiries into last year’s wheat procurement, despite favorable production, an explanation has been sought from the Ministry of National Food Security, the officials said. Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister said that Pakistan had an abundant wheat harvest this year with the grace of Allah Almighty. He directed to take all necessary steps regarding the purchase of wheat. He said there should not be any delay in the procurement of wheat so the farmers can get reward for their hard work.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Jam Kamal Khan, along with Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and relevant senior officials.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, declaring the downward trend of inflation as a welcome news for the people, said that the inflation falling towards the lowest level in two years was a sign of improvement in the economy.

“This is the result of the hard work done during the 16 month-long government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and continued by the interim government,” he said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

The prime minister pointed out that the inflation rate had come down from the peak of 39% to 20% last month and then to 17% in the current month.

He said bringing down the inflation rate was the top priority of the government. “With the support of Allah Almighty, the people will get more relief in coming days after increase in the economic activities.”

He expressed the hope that the people might also get more relief by further cut in the petroleum prices which were on the downward trend in the international market.

The prime minister directed the provincial governments to ensure that impacts of fall in the petroleum prices reach the common people, besides taking special measures for the implementation of the rates of food items fixed by the Federal Government.

“With the blessings of the Almighty, the life standard of the people will further improve with further improvement in the economy,” he said.

The government was trying its best to provide maximum relief to the people, the prime minister added.

PM for enhancing bilateral ties with Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressed the need to work together with Azerbaijan to enhance trade and investment, energy cooperation, defence, connectivity, education and cultural exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.

The prime minister said that he intended to send a high level ministerial delegation to Baku for enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan, he said, was also prepared to convene the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Commission meeting at an early date where both sides could discuss matters related to cooperation in various fields.

The prime minister was talking to Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov who called on him.

The ambassador briefed the prime minister on the current state of bilateral relations, highlighting the recent inauguration of flights between Baku and Karachi, in addition to the flights already operating between Baku and Islamabad as well as Baku and Lahore.

He said that the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan was also expected to visit Pakistan later this month. He also briefed the prime minister on various institutional mechanisms and their upcoming meetings later this year.

While admiring the beauty of the city of Baku, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that he wanted to replicate the beautification of Baku in Islamabad and suggested that both cities could explore enhanced cooperation through sister city agreement among them.

He emphasized that Pakistan attached great importance to Azerbaijan as the two countries enjoyed excellent brotherly relations.

He conveyed his greetings for President Ilham Aliyev and fondly recalled their telephonic conversation on Eidul Fitr.

He also recalled his interactions with the leadership of Azerbaijan during his visit to Baku in June 2023 and reiterated his invitation to President Aliyev to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The prime minister congratulated Azerbaijan on being selected as the host city for the COP 29 Summit meeting that would be held in November 2024 and said he looked forward to receiving the Minister of Ecology of Azerbaijan next week, who would be carrying the formal invitation letter of the Azeri President for the COP 29 meeting.

He said that Pakistan wanted to enhance its fraternal relations with Azerbaijan and also looked forward to the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Islamabad soon.