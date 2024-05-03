PM Talent Hunt Table Tennis League reaches finals stage

LAHORE - Prime Minister National Talent Hunt Table Tennis League reached the finals stage as Punjab A, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A men’s teams have reached the finals at the Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. Punjab A defeated Punjab B 3-0 to reach the final. In the men team event semifinal, Punjab A’s Atta-ul-Mannan defeated Sohrab Azam 11-3, 11-2, 11-7, Paras Azam defeated Zain Pervez 12-10, 11-2, 11-9, Osama Nawaz defeated Shahryar 11-6, 11-8, 11-9. In the other semifinal, KP A defeated KP B to qualify for the final. In the women’s team event category, Punjab B defeated KP A in straight games. Saba Syed defeated Huria Hameem 11-8, 11-7, 11-9; Ramsha Niaz defeated Alishba Hameem 11-8, 11-5, 11-7 while Shamaila Javed defeated Hiba Iqbal 11-6, 11-9, 11-8. In the second semifinal, Punjab A defeated KP B 3-0 respectively. Both the finals will be played today (Friday).