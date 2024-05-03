Police launches ‘Nasha Ab Nahi’ campaign against drugs

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has launched a robust “Nasha Ab Nahi” campaign to eradicate the drug menace from the federal capital and protect the youth from the curse of narcotics, a public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that in this regard, different police teams of Islamabad Police carried out extensive crackdowns in various areas of the city, resulting in the arrest of 137 drug dealers during the last week. Police teams also recovered 09 kilograms of Ice, 34 kilograms of heroin, 20 kilograms of hashish, and 493 liters of liquor from their possession. These arrested accused were involved in drug peddling in various areas of the city. Police teams also registered 135 cases against them in different police stations. However, Islamabad Police also continued its awareness campaign against drug peddlers through various social media platforms to ensure a comprehensive crackdown.

This initiative received overwhelming support from over 1.5 million citizens, showcasing their endorsement of Islamabad Police’s efforts in this campaign. The IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahi” is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at ensuring the eradication of drugs from our society and cracking down on drug peddlers, thereby safeguarding the lives of our young generation.

He further said that no elements will be allowed to jeopardize the lives of our youngsters, and individuals involved in nefarious businesses like drug and liquor sales will be brought to justice. Citizens are urged to immediately report any suspicious individuals or activity related to drug activities to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline “Pucar-15,” or via the “ICT-15” app. Also, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, Islamabad Police has initiated a crackdown against professional beggars in the capital city, he added. He said that during the past 24 hours, Islamabad Police conducted operations against professional beggars and their facilitators in various areas, resulting in the arrest of 13 professional beggars and the filing of cases against them. Additionally, underage children were transferred to shelters.

The DIG Operations issued clear instructions to zonal SPs to continue daily operations against beggars under their supervision. He urged citizens not to give alms to professional beggars and to discourage them. If professional beggars are spotted in commercial or residential areas, citizens are encouraged to immediately call the police at “Pucar-15”. Furthermore, he emphasized that the primary priority of Islamabad Police is the protection of life and property of the citizens.