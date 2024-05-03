Police nab four for rape, sodomy, animal abuse

Rawalpindi - Police announced on Thursday the apprehension of four suspects allegedly involved in a series of horrifying crimes including the rape of an elderly woman, sodomy of children, and abuse of cattle across different areas of the district, according to informed sources. Separate First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against the accused at the Jatli and Airport police stations, they stated. Reports indicate a surge in sexual assaults on women, children, and cattle in the Jatli region, prompting senior police officials to direct the Saddar Division Superintendent of Police (SP) to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of these inhumane and egregious acts, sources added. Rawalpindi police spokesman Inspector Mirza Asif confirmed the arrest of the four suspects and the registration of FIRs against them.

According to sources, a citizen filed a complaint with the Airport police station alleging that Muhammad Akram had taken his 6-year-old son to an under-construction building and sexually assaulted him. The complainant urged the police to file a case against the accused and arrest him, leading to the registration of an FIR and the apprehension of the perpetrator.

Similarly, Jatli police arrested Muhammad Ali on charges of sodomizing a 12-year-old boy and subsequently threatening him. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.