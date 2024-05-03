PSCA seminar on ‘Virtual Women Police Station’, ‘Women Safety App’

LAHORE - The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) organised an awareness seminar at a private university, here on Thursday. The seminar focused on the ‘Virtual Women Police Station’, ‘Women Safety App’, and ‘Crime Stopper Service’. Students of the university showed great interest in the working of Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station, Women Safety App, and Crime Stopper Service. Chief Law Officer Zafar Javed Malik and In-charge Virtual Women Police Station Aqsa Fayyaz briefed the audience about the services provided by the Safe City. The seminar also covered the features of the Women Safety App and the procedure for reporting crimes anonymously through the Crime Stopper number.

033-SAFECITY (033-72332489). The PSCA website https://psca.gop.pk also allows citizens to report crimes with photo or video evidence.

The identity of those contacting the Crime Stopper service remains confidential.

The PSCA spokesperson encouraged women to install the Women Safety App to access timely assistance and information.