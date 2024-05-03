PSX witnesses bearish trend,loses 444 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, shedding 444.91 points, a negative change of 0.63 percent, closing at 70,657.64 points against 71,102.55 points the previous trading day. A total of 436,993,041 shares valuing Rs 19.024 billion were traded during the day as compared to 560,552,783 shares valuing Rs25.730 billion the last day. Some 365 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 103 of them recorded gains and 234 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 28 remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 30,103,286 shares at Rs4.23 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 25,120,582 shares at Rs1.26 per share and Bank of Punjab with 20,168,992 shares at Rs4.90 per share. Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs56.42 per share price, closing at Rs1,479.75, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Tobaco Company Limited with a Rs20.25 rise in its per share price to Rs290.29. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs717.85 per share closing at Rs19,282.15, followed by Hallmrk Company Limited with Rs86.15 decline to close at Rs1,062.97.