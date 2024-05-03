PTI seeks judicial commission to probe poll rigging

ISLAMABAD - Presenting a pathway towards true democracy and political and economic stability of the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday demanded formation of a judicial commission to probe “the mother of all riggings took place in general elections 2024” in a move to give powers to the true public representatives.

PTI also sought resignation from Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja accusing him of conducting the most controversial elections in Pakistan’s history.

The party leadership issued a white paper on the alleged “mega polls robbery” in general elections, spanning from the pre-poll phase to the culmination in the government Official Gazette Notification, exposing the corrupt practices including alteration of final results through fudging, forgery and manipulation of Form-47s.

Speaking at the press conference along with party Secretary General and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz along with former accountability advisor retired Brigadier Musaddiq Abbasi, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the press conference was on one-point agenda and that’s mega elections rigging.

The PTI chairman claimed that the white paper was based on irrefutable facts, wherein it was visibly showed that PTI’s candidates’ clear victory was converted into defeat.

He demanded that the Supreme Court (SC) should act immediately to reclaim the stolen mandate of the public at large, based on the results recorded in Form-45s and should fix their long-pending petition for hearing without any further delay.

In this regard, he demanded that an independent judicial commission (JC) should be established to thoroughly investigate the entire electoral process, identifying those involved in acts of social injustice, corruption, and fraudulent practices that undermine the public mandate.

Moreover, Gohar stressed that the JC should also be tasked with recommending necessary electoral reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, promoting fair play, and ensuring meritocracy within the electoral system with the purpose to minimize opportunities for manipulation, drawing inspiration from the practices observed in developed democratic countries.

The PTI chief stated that the party secured 180 seats in the National Assembly as per Form-45s despite the fact that former primer minister Imran Khan had been jailed in flimsy and baseless and politically-motivated cases.

He said that all national and international media and neutral elections observers admitted the glaring rigging and tampering of elections’ results.

He said that PTI filed petitions regarding reserved seats, demanding ECP to quickly decide their petitions, as it filed 158 petitions across the country.

Gohar recalled that different coercive tactics and steps were taken to influence the general elections as PTI was deprived of a level-playing field, nomination papers of party candidates were rejected on flimsy grounds, besides snatching the party’s electoral symbol to create problems for voters.

He accused that all these nefarious plots did not work, as the people recognized the PTI-backed candidates’ symbols and voted them in massive scale.

However, PTI chairman lamented that the results were not consolidated on the basis of Form-45s and tampered the results.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar Ayub Khan demanded that CEC should resign immediately for allegedly acting as a facilitator in undermining the people’s mandate and conducting the most controversial elections in Pakistan’s history.

He stated that the white paper contained all the undeniable and irrefutable evidence of mega polls robbery.

He demanded that Imran Khan should be released immediately, and all politically motivated cases against him and other PTI leadership, and supporters should be withdrawn.

Omar said that PTI’s seats were snatched in the daylight robbery and they had all the evidence in this regard.

Speaking on his turn, Shibli Faraz said that the people expressed their right to vote in support of Khan’s nominees despite snatching PTI electoral symbol bat but unfortunately their votes were given to the losers.

He reminded that it was ECP’s constitutional duty to conduct free, fair and transparent elections within the constitutionally stipulated timeframe but the institution miserably failed in fulfilling its duties in this regard.

Senator Shibli said that the people suffered the most due to the prevailing political and economic instability in the country for which last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government should be held accountable.

He said transparent elections didn’t suit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMl-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM); hence they all opposed electronic voting machines (EVMs) and right to votes to overseas Pakistanis.

Senator Shibli recalled that PTI leaders and workers were subjected to worst reign of terror, open abuse and intimidation to either switch loyalties or leave politics.

Brigadier (retd) Musaddiq Abbasi said that the white paper was a collection of detailed information from national and international electronic and print media and records provided by the party candidates and various abuses demonstrated by ECP in stealing the public mandate.

He said returning officers (ROs) taken from bureaucrats committed the rigging with impunity, who changed the Form-45s or in certain cases Form-47s at stage of compilation of results.

Musaddaq said that in several constituencies reported up to 66 in total, with 46 from Punjab, PTI polling agents were denied entry into polling stations in violation of election laws,

He highlighted glaring examples of disparities between the initially documented Forms-45s and the subsequent modifications observed at various constituencies.

These discrepancies and irregularities highlight the urgent need for thorough investigations into the conduct of the elections and the tabulation of results, he added.