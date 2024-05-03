Friday, May 03, 2024
Salman, Hasan, Haris in as PCB names 18-player squad for Ireland, England tour

Salman, Hasan, Haris in as PCB names 18-player squad for Ireland, England tour
Our Staff Reporter
May 03, 2024
LAHORE   -   All-rounder Salman Ali Agha earned his maiden call-up, while fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali have returned to the Pakistan squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland (May 10-14) and England (May 22-30).

The national selection committee members Abdul Razzaq, Bilal Afzal, Mohammad Yousuf and Wahab Riaz announced the 18-member Pakistan squad during a press conference here on Thursday. The squad will be reduced to 15 players for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after the first T20I at Leeds on May 22 to meet the ICC’s May 24 deadline.

The two cricketers, who did not make the cut from the original 17-player squad that faced New Zealand, are wrist spinner Usama Mir and fast bowler Zaman Khan. Haris Rauf and wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan were sidelined for the New Zealand T20Is due to injuries, while middle-order batter Muhammad Irfan Khan and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan were rested from the two T20Is in Lahore due to niggles.

The four cricketers underwent fitness assessments at the National Cricket Academy on Tuesday afternoon, showing significant improvement. This progress has provided confidence and encouragement to the PCB Medical Panel and the team management regarding their potential availability during the seven T20Is.

Salman Ali Agha has established himself as a versatile cricketer, proficient in aggressive middle-order batting and off-spin bowling. His inclusion bolsters Pakistan’s spin department alongside Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan.

Hasan Ali’s selection is attributed to his extensive experience, having featured in 50 T20Is and excelling in bilateral series and ICC Events. His impressive performance in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024, where he claimed 14 wickets, further underlined his credentials. Currently representing Warwickshire in the English County Championship, Hasan adds depth to Pakistan’s bowling arsenal.

Sharing their views, men’s national selection committee members said: “Crafting this squad was a challenging task due to the outstanding talent available. After thorough deliberation and considering various cricketing aspects, we have finalised these 18 players.

“The squad encompasses a robust top-order featuring Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, and Usman Khan; an effective middle-order with Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Irfan Khan; versatile all-rounders in Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha; a pace battery led by Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi; and the spin prowess of Abrar Ahmed.

“We understand Usama and Zaman will be disappointed and they should be as they must be looking ahead to the tours of Ireland and England. They are quality cricketers and have long careers ahead of them. They need to continue to focus on their cricket so that they are available, if required,” they added. The team is scheduled to depart for Dublin on May 7 following a three-day training camp in Lahore from May 4-6.

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

May 10     vs     Ireland        1st T20I         Dublin
May 12     vs     Ireland        2nd T20         Dublin
May 14     vs     Ireland        3rd T20I         Dublin
May 22     vs     England        1st T20I         Leeds
May 25     vs     England        2nd T20I     Birmingham
May 28     vs     England        3rd T20I         Cardiff
May 30     vs    England        4th T20I         The Oval

Our Staff Reporter

Advertisement

