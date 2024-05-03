SC sends another notice to Suri for abrogating the Constitution

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday again issued notice to former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri for abrogating the Constitution.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa conducted hearing of the petition of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Qasim Suri against the Election Tribunal’s order, that annulled his victory from NA-265 constituency in the 2018 general election and ordered re-election.

This is the third time that notice has been issued to the PTI leader. The bench on March 21 and 24 had issued notice to Qasim Suri after the SC registrar office submitted its report regarding the delay in fixation of his appeal.

During the course of hearing, the chief justice inquired as to whether Qasim Suri was present in the courtroom. The court staff informed the bench that the notice could not be served to the former deputy speaker National Assembly. He told the bench that the registrar’s office had received a non-compliance report of court’s notices.

Suri was accused of rigging the election in NA-265 during the 2018 polls. Baloch leader Lashkari Raisani had challenged Suri’s victory with a petition seeking investigation.

The election tribunal had declared the election null and void and called for re-election. Suri challenged the decision in the Supreme Court. Former CJP Umar Atta Bandial rejected the decision of the tribunal and restored Suri to the post of deputy speaker and issued an injunction against the re-election.