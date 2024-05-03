Sindh CM orders crackdown on illegal foreigners, drug mafia

KARACHI - The investigations in the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack case, presented in the 31st Apex Committee meeting held under the chair of Sindh Chief Minis­ter Syed Murad Ali Shah revealed that a Madrassa teacher was found involved in the terrorist attack and was killed there during the operation.

The meeting was held at CM House on Thursday and was attended by Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Home Minister Ziual Hassan Lanjar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen. Babar Iftikhar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Home Iqbal Memon, Commis­sioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, DG Rangers Maj Gen Azhar Waqas, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl IG Karachi Imran Yakoob and Chief Collector Customs Yakoob Mako, Director FIA Zaeem Iqbal and others.

The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) present­ed an investigation report to the Apex Committee which revealed that a Madrassa teacher was found involved in the KPO attack dated February 17, 2023. The teacher was a terrorist and had attacked the KPO along with his accomplices.

During the KPO clearance operation carried out by the agencies, the terrorists were killed and through their fingerprints and other investigations, it was revealed that one of them was a teacher in Madrassa. It was pointed out that illegal foreigners were studying in different educational institutions, including Madares. At this, the CM in consultation with the Apex Committee members decided to carry out a joint mapping of the illegal foreigners living in the province and educational institutions so that actual data of illegal foreigners could be developed. Home Minister Zia Lanjar, and Home Secretary Iqbal Memon briefing the meeting said that 43,762, and 1,653 illegal foreigners have been repatriated and deported respectively. As many as 42,109 illegal foreigners have returned voluntarily, 81, 106 have Proof of Residence (PoR) card hold­ers and 65,936 have other cards. It was pointed out that 57,000 fake/bogus Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) have already been blocked while 17,217 were under the process of blockage. Murad Ali Shah said that the joint mapping of ille­gal foreigners living in the province, particularly in Karachi was necessary so that their credible data could be developed for their repatriation.