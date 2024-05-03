Sub-Inspector shot dead on Hazara Expressway

A man shot and killed a police officer on Hazara Expressway on Friday.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Aamir of the highway police had fined a vehicle traveling from Peshawar to Mansehra for a traffic violation at Mansehra Baidra Interchange.

The driver of the vehicle exchanged words with the police officer and later the suspect opened fire on the police team, killing the sub-inspector on the spot.

Additionally, a constable named Naveed also suffered bullet wounds. The suspect managed to flee the scene.

The injured cop was transported to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for medical care.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the police cordoned off the area to apprehend the suspect.