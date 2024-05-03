Friday, May 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sub-Inspector shot dead on Hazara Expressway

Sub-Inspector shot dead on Hazara Expressway
Web Desk
9:33 PM | May 03, 2024
National

A man shot and killed a police officer on Hazara Expressway on Friday.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Aamir of the highway police had fined a vehicle traveling from Peshawar to Mansehra for a traffic violation at Mansehra Baidra Interchange.

The driver of the vehicle exchanged words with the police officer and later the suspect opened fire on the police team, killing the sub-inspector on the spot.

Additionally, a constable named Naveed also suffered bullet wounds. The suspect managed to flee the scene.

The injured cop was transported to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for medical care.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the police cordoned off the area to apprehend the suspect.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1714708098.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024