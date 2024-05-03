TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night

ISLAMABAD - TECNO, Pakistan’s No 1 selling smartphone brand, just launched its much- awaited series of the year CAMON 30 in a grand fashion show called “Vogue Night” on 30th April in Karachi.

The Camon 30 Series, comprising the TECNO CAMON 30, CAMON 30 Pro, and CAMON 30 Premier, represents a leap forward in smartphone technology. With their sleek and captivating designs, these devices catch the eye from the moment you see them. But it’s not just about looks; these phones are packed with high-performance specifications, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and media consumption experiences. However, what truly sets the Camon 30 Series apart is its advanced camera capabilities. From crisp portraits to breathtaking landscapes, they cater to the demands of modern smartphone users who prioritise imaging excellence. By introducing this series to Pakistani users, TECNO is committed to redefining the imaging experience in the region.

“We are incredibly excited about this new series, as it represents the culmination of dedicated effort in crafting a truly groundbreaking product. The standout feature of this series is our collaboration with Sony, leveraging their IMX890 sensor and the Sony CXD5622GG Imaging Chip to deliver an exceptional imaging experience. We are confident that this smartphone series will surpass all existing phone photography records set by other brands in Pakistan,” says Adeel Tahir, Director Sales at TECNO.

This marks the first occasion in Pakistan's history where a smartphone was launched at a fashion show. The lavish event drew Pakistan’s top celebrities and models, including Sajal Aly, Urwa Hussain, Kinza hashmi, Zaviyar Ejaz, Dananeer, and many others. The atmosphere in the event hall was fully charged with excitement, and the icing on the cake was a mesmerising musical concert by Aima Baig, making the night even more unforgettable.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Pakistan says, “TECNO is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art experiences to users through innovative and user-friendly products. Our ethos revolves around making life easier for its customers by providing them with access to the latest smartphone solutions at competitive price points. With the arrival of our new series, we aim to revolutionise the market yet again by incorporating advanced technology into our products, setting a new standard for what users can expect from our brand just as our brand slogan “Stop at Nothing”.”

Presenting an impressive setup featuring up to 12 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage, this powerhouse of a smartphone is an absolute marvel, priced between the range of PKR 62,999/- and 158,999/-.