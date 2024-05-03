Terrorists involved in abduction of judge shot dead in Tank: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - Three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, said the media wing of the military on Thursday. The ISPR said that on 2 May 2024, the security forces conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in Tank district, on the reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of the operation, after intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were successfully neutralized. The terrorists were identified as ringleader Azmat @Azmati, ringleader Karamat @Hanzla and Rehan.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including the recent abduction of the District & Sessions Judge of South Waziristan district. The security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR concluded.