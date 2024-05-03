Friday, May 03, 2024
Timergara college bans girl students’ extra-curricular activities

Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
May 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

TIMERGARA   -   Defending the move of stopping girls students from taking part in extra-curricular activities, chief proctor of the Government Post Graduate College (GPGC) Timergara Prof Riaz Mohammad said on Thursday that the decision was taken in the best interests of the students and in line with the rules and regulations of the higher education.

Prof Riaz Muhammad clarified that the college administration had stopped its girls’ students only from attending extra-curricular activities including political gatherings, outings, birthday parties, unjustified and unauthorized sit-ins during the college hours within and outside the college premises which had been wrongly confused by some quarters with co-curricular activities. Talking to this scribe via phone, Prof Riaz said the girl students were free to take part in all kind of sports activities, debates and quiz competitions besides all other co-curricular activities. He added under the rules it was the foremost responsibility of all educational institutions to adopt measures letting not its students to waste their time.

“Stopping students from taking part in extra-curricular activities was completely in accordance with the rules and regulations of higher education and that was why all the students submitted affidavits while submitting their administration forms vowing not to take part in extra-curricular activities”, he added.

The notification issued by the college’s chief proctor office, was circulated here the other day. The notification also asked the parents of girls’ students to stay in touch with the administration to help improve academic standards of the college.

Meanwhile, the parents of girls’ students have appreciated the move by the college administration.

Shahid Hussain Yousafzai

