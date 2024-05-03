Tribals reject power outages timings in Landi Kotal

KHYBER - People from different walks of life have rejected the new schedule of power supply according to which only two hours of power will be provided to rural areas of Landi Kotal round the clock.

Expressing their views at the “Meet the Press” program held in Landi Kotal press club, district Khyber, Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial Council Member Fazal Rehman Afridi, district head of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Shah Rehman Shinwari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader Zarbullah said that it was irony of the time that the Tribal Electric Supply Corporation (TESCO) has decreased power supply timing from four hours to two hours that was injustice to them.

Due to lack of electricity, the routine life has got disturbed and artificial problems of scarcity of potable water have emerged in the area, they opined.

It is a serious matter being faced by the whole merged district that should be dealt with jointly, they added and said Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parliamentarians of the concerned constituencies need to tackle the issue with the Federal government on behalf of the former tribal region to get their rights. The speakers lamented that the rulers have deceived them as promises of provision of incentives made at the time of merging were not fulfilled so far. Khyber was the most affected district that suffered due to the militancy for the last two decades but instead of healing their wounds, the rulers denied their basic rights that was equivalent to dishonoring their sacrifices, they remarked. They threatened that if the electricity was not resumed as per old schedule, then a strategy would be formulated with the approval of political and social organizations to initiate agitation against it.