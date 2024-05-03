Friday, May 03, 2024
Two killed in separate road mishaps

Agencies
May 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA  -  Two citizens were crushed to death in separate road mishaps reported in the city on Thursday. According to police sources, Muhammad Nawaz resident of Village  241/EB was returning home from market on motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley collided with the motorcycle near Gagu Mandi. As a result, he received serious injuries and died at the spot.

In another incident, Khizar Hayyat resident of Kabirwala was crushed to death under the wheels of the tractor trolley after falling down from the motorcycle.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incidents by taking tractor trollies into custody while the drivers managed to escape from the scene in both incidents.

