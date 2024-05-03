Two minor girls drown in Kandiaro canal

KANDIARO - Two minor girls drowned in a canal located at Sindh Colony in Moro area of Kandiaro, police said on Thursday.
According to police sources, the bodies of the girls were retrieved from the canal by the local people and were shifted to a nearby hospital in Moro.
Police sources said that the deceased girls were identified as 8-year-old Azra and 9-year-old Sawera. The bodies of the deceased girls were handed over to their families after necessary legal procedure.
However, the family members of the deceased girls said that they do not know how girls were drowned. Both girls were cousins in relation.
ONE KILLED, FIVE INJURED IN TRAILER-RICKSHAW COLLISION IN HYDERABAD
One person was killed and five other were critically injured when a trailer hot a loader rickshaw in Hyderabad on late Wednesday night.
According to details, the accident occurred at the Jamshoro-Kotri Site National Highway where a speeding trailer hit a loader rickshaw from behind, killing one woman on the spot and injuring five other persons.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Police have confiscated the trailer while its driver managed to escape from the scene.