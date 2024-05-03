Two minor girls drown in Kandiaro canal

KANDIARO - Two minor girls drowned in a canal located at Sindh Colony in Moro area of Kandiaro, po­lice said on Thursday.

According to police sources, the bodies of the girls were re­trieved from the canal by the local people and were shifted to a nearby hospital in Moro.

Police sources said that the deceased girls were identified as 8-year-old Azra and 9-year-old Sawera. The bodies of the deceased girls were handed over to their families after nec­essary legal procedure.

However, the family mem­bers of the deceased girls said that they do not know how girls were drowned. Both girls were cousins in relation.

ONE KILLED, FIVE INJURED IN TRAILER-RICKSHAW COLLISION IN HYDERABAD

One person was killed and five other were critically in­jured when a trailer hot a loader rickshaw in Hyderabad on late Wednesday night.

According to details, the ac­cident occurred at the Jams­horo-Kotri Site National High­way where a speeding trailer hit a loader rickshaw from behind, killing one woman on the spot and injuring five other persons.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Dis­trict Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Police have con­fiscated the trailer while its driver managed to escape from the scene.