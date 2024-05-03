Two women granted bail in motorway episode

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted protective bail to two women who allegedly misbehaved with Motorway police presonnel a few days ago.

Lahore High Court's (LHC) Justice Tariq Naeem heard the case.

The court granted proactive bail to the women after intense arguments, restraining police from arresting them for four days.

The judge directed the two women to ensure their presence before the local court in Chakwal.

A few days ago, a video surfaced showing two women misbehaving with officers of the Motorway Police. The incident came on the heels of another matter when a woman car driver ran over a Motorway policeman in Rawalpindi.

In the recently viral video, the two women alleged that the Motorway personnel hurt one of them.

Moreover, women alleged the policeman demanded bribe, while the police officer claimed that the women were “making video” and had “obstructed” the throughfare.

After the incident, the Motorway Police (North Zone) issued an official statement saying that their personnel stopped the women for “speeding” and “rash driving” on the motorway near Kallar Kahar.

“The woman violator misbehaved with the Motorway Police officials. The woman was driving with extreme carelessness and speed,” the statement added.

“The Motorway Police are taking legal action against the violators,” it mentioned.