YPP projects evolution of electoral process since 2002

Peshawar - The 18th Youth Parliament Pakistan convened its third virtual session highlighting the evolution of Pakistan’s electoral process since 2002.

The focus of discussion was on the three phases of elections: pre-poll, polling day and post-poll

Youth from across Pakistan converged online to participate in this session, which featured discussions, Youth Standing Committee elections and insights into the future of governance. About 104 primary members and 54 alternate members participated in this session. They represented all National Assembly constituencies of Pakistan, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Overseas Pakistanis.

The session proceeded with a presentation on the Assessment of the Quality of General Election 2024.

The presentation also addressed speculations surrounding the Election Management System (EMS) and the Election Commission of Pakistan’s justifications regarding its use.

A comparative assessment of the quality of elections was also presented, culminating in recommendations for the ECP and Parliament to further improve the electoral process.