LAHORE- Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 185 new dengue cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that 92 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 28 in Rawalpindi and 18 in Gujranwala. 11 in Sheikhupura, nine in Multan, six in Faisalabad, three each in Attock and Sialkot, two each in Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Sargodha, Vehari and Sahiwal, one each in Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Okara and Gujrat, during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 15,306 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year. He said that no death was reported during the last 24 hours, whereas 22 people died of the virus in the current year so far. The P&SHD secretary said that 1,006 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 457,985 indoor and 115,795 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 1,704 places in the province during daily surveillance. The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.