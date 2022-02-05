Share:

LAHORE - More than 2.5 million people in Punjab have received free treatment

facility through Sehat Sahulat Card,

according to statistics issued here

on Wednesday by the Department of

Specialized Healthcare and Medical

Education.

So far, the people of Punjab had

received free treatment worth more

than Rs 56 billion through the card.

As many as 792 government and

private hospitals had been empaneled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through

Sehat Sahulat Card. Provincial

Health Secretary Muhammad Usman said that the people of Punjab

were getting free treatment facilities

from 184 government and 608 private hospitals through the card.

He said that more than 559,000

people got free facility of dialysis

and 58,100 people got the facility of

free coronary angiography through

the card. So far, 228,000 women in

Punjab have got the facility of free

cesarean operation, 37,900 people

availed free hernia operation facility,

and 39,000 people received free chemotherapy facility through the card.

Apart from this, 29,000 people got

free angioplasty facility and 180,900

underwent free eye surgery.