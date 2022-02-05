LAHORE - More than 2.5 million people in Punjab have received free treatment
facility through Sehat Sahulat Card,
according to statistics issued here
on Wednesday by the Department of
Specialized Healthcare and Medical
Education.
So far, the people of Punjab had
received free treatment worth more
than Rs 56 billion through the card.
As many as 792 government and
private hospitals had been empaneled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through
Sehat Sahulat Card. Provincial
Health Secretary Muhammad Usman said that the people of Punjab
were getting free treatment facilities
from 184 government and 608 private hospitals through the card.
He said that more than 559,000
people got free facility of dialysis
and 58,100 people got the facility of
free coronary angiography through
the card. So far, 228,000 women in
Punjab have got the facility of free
cesarean operation, 37,900 people
availed free hernia operation facility,
and 39,000 people received free chemotherapy facility through the card.
Apart from this, 29,000 people got
free angioplasty facility and 180,900
underwent free eye surgery.