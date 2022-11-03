SIALKOT - As
many as 2100 citizens complaints were redressed in 43
open courts during last one
and half month,said District
Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot
Muhammad Faisal Kamran
here on Wednesday. While
talking to APP,the DPO said
that the process of providing justice to the citizens in
a respectful manner continues in the open court held at
District Police Office. He said
that soon after taking charge
of the district,open courts
were held on daily basis to
ensure immediate redress of
citizens’ problems. He said
that a regular feedback cell
was set up in the DPO office
to ensure justice and merit.
‘The purpose of the open
court was to solve public
grievances timely and promote a culture of accountability’, DPO concluded.