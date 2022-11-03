Share:

SIALKOT - As

many as 2100 citizens complaints were redressed in 43

open courts during last one

and half month,said District

Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot

Muhammad Faisal Kamran

here on Wednesday. While

talking to APP,the DPO said

that the process of providing justice to the citizens in

a respectful manner continues in the open court held at

District Police Office. He said

that soon after taking charge

of the district,open courts

were held on daily basis to

ensure immediate redress of

citizens’ problems. He said

that a regular feedback cell

was set up in the DPO office

to ensure justice and merit.

‘The purpose of the open

court was to solve public

grievances timely and promote a culture of accountability’, DPO concluded.