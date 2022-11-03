Share:

LAHORE-Development agencies are pivotal in building advocacy, awareness and support for critical national, regional and global projects. The United Nations SDGs are common agenda for all governments, businesses and societies. National Adaptation Plan (NAP) is another essential document to develop national priorities to tackle climate action, provide focus areas for governments and businesses and raise appropriate funding to deliver that. ACCA strongly believes such a massive global initiative requires all stakeholders to collaborate, create the knowledge base, optimise resource utilisation, avoid duplications, build successful pilots and scale globally.

In a recent visit to Thailand, Sajjeed Aslam, ACCA Regional Lead-Public Affairs for Asia Pacific, had meaningful conversations with development agencies’ representatives to build such collaborations and work at pace. He met with the senior leadership of The United Nations (UN), The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), The United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), and The World Bank. He had fruitful meetings with government officials, regulators, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Finance, Thailand, Stock Exchange of Thailand, Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok (HKETO Bangkok). He also met with the Sahebzada A. Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan in Thailand. ACCA brings the influence of the community of 783,000 ACCA members and future members across the globe, a network of private and public sector enterprises and access to upcoming talent from partner universities and learning partners. The magnitude and urgency of climate action require deploying limited resources most effectively and efficiently.