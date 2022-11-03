Share:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while condemning the firing incident on PTI chief Imran Khan’s container, has urged the government to provide fool-proof security to Imran Khan.

Expressing his serious concern over the incident, the AJK Prime Minister said that immediate investigation should be conducted to bring perpetrators to justice, said a statement issued here Thursday night, .

The AJK Prime Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of Imran Khan and his colleagues injured in the firing.