Share:

LAHORE - Anti-corruption Punjab has registered a

case for alleged embezzlement of Rs 800

million in the purchase of medicines and

surgical equipment in Mayo Hospital Lahore. A case has been registered against

12 persons including hospital officers

and doctors. According to details, the

case was registered against the accused

after a complainant named Hassnain Asif

filed a complaint in Anti-corruption Lahore against the procurement officers of

Mayo hospital on alleged embezzlement

in the purchase of medicine and surgical

equipment in Mayo hospital.

The complainant who claims to be a

qualified pharmacist besides having vast

experience in pharmaceutical business

in his complaint to Anti-corruption has

stated that the massive corruption was

carried out in terms of procurement process of annual bulk purchase of surgical

disposables and miscellaneous items

through tender Code AO15.

The complaint further said, the finance department of Punjab allocated an

amount of 1300 million rupees as budget

against the head A03927 for procurement of drugs and surgical disposables.

The hospital was required to purchase

almost 6000 items of medicine and surgical instruments to meet its requirements

for the whole year. Recently, the administration of Mayo hospital initiated the

process of tender/procurement of surgical disposables and miscellaneous items

(AO15), which consisted of only 21 items

out of total 6000 items including drugs.

The complaint further maintained that

a tender notice was issued in the newspapers. A total of 41 firms/ bidders participated in the bid and submitted their

technical and financial bids. Out of these

41 companies four major companies

namely, Clifton enterprises, Usman Co.

International, Medicare and Cotton craft

were the front-man entities of Shakeel

who is the ex store keeper of Mayo hospital and notorious character having multiple cases and enquiries of corruption of

similar nature against him. Except these

four mentioned companies all the other

37 companies were knocked out of the

bid by the Mayo hospital administration.

The complainant further alleged that

in order to accommodate the aforesaid

entities, the concerned 21 items were being purchased by these four companies

under the disputed tender for an amount

of Rs 1000 million out of total budget

of Mayo hospital allocated for purchase

of drugs and disposables. Moreover, the

purchase was made at a rate of 100 times

higher than normal ordinary market

bulk rate. The complaint further reads

that the sole purpose of this collusive

arrangement i.e excluding the other capable bidders and accommodating the

dear ones was to cause collusive loss of

Rs 800 million to public exchequers and

to earn illegal commission in crore of rupees by the hospital administration as

well as personal benefits. According to

him, this was a glaring violation of procurement procedure laid in Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA)

laws. The applicant further maintained

in it’s complaint to Anti-corruption, that

due to malafide and corrupt attitude, the

hospital administration did not put price

comparison and price reasonability assessment exercise in motion, which was

against the fundamental principles of

Procurement Laws “value for money “.

In the light of these allegations and evidence produced by the complainant, the

Anti-corruption Lahore initiated an inquiry against the accused and after the

interrogation a case was registered for

alleged corruption of Rs 800 million in

the purchase of medicines and surgical

equipment in Mayo Hospital. A case has

been registered against 12 people including hospital officers and doctors.

Speaking to The Nation, Chief Executive Officer Mayo hospital Lahore Professor Saqib in contrary to allegations said

that tender A015 for procurement of surgical disposables was awarded to 20 vendors after fulfilling all codal formalities.

It went through a tender purchase

committee, technical evaluation committee composed of experts in the field. 20

vendors passed the qualification criteria

set in the bidding document. Grievance

committee addressed the grievances

submitted by unsuccessful bidders. After fulfilling all parameters set by PPRA

the contract was awarded. An application was filed in anti corruption, PPRA,

secretary SCHEME with allegations of

not following the PPRA rules which is

totally untrue. Another petition was filed

in Lahore high court which was disposed

of by the honourable court. Apparently

the procurement team was called in the

anti-corruption office a week ago and a

questionnaire was handed in which was

amiably replied to. Heard this morning

that an FIR has been lodged against the

procurement team on direction of “authority”. This whole process obviously

benefits the vendors who don’t want

bulk purchase and supply medicines to

the hospital when certain medicines and

surgical disposables are not awarded in

bulk tender. They obviously supply these

items at prices much higher than bulk

purchase prices. Halting or delaying the

process of bulk purchase benefits these

opportunists who instigated and sponsored this complaint, he stated.