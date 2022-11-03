LAHORE - Anti-corruption Punjab has registered a
case for alleged embezzlement of Rs 800
million in the purchase of medicines and
surgical equipment in Mayo Hospital Lahore. A case has been registered against
12 persons including hospital officers
and doctors. According to details, the
case was registered against the accused
after a complainant named Hassnain Asif
filed a complaint in Anti-corruption Lahore against the procurement officers of
Mayo hospital on alleged embezzlement
in the purchase of medicine and surgical
equipment in Mayo hospital.
The complainant who claims to be a
qualified pharmacist besides having vast
experience in pharmaceutical business
in his complaint to Anti-corruption has
stated that the massive corruption was
carried out in terms of procurement process of annual bulk purchase of surgical
disposables and miscellaneous items
through tender Code AO15.
The complaint further said, the finance department of Punjab allocated an
amount of 1300 million rupees as budget
against the head A03927 for procurement of drugs and surgical disposables.
The hospital was required to purchase
almost 6000 items of medicine and surgical instruments to meet its requirements
for the whole year. Recently, the administration of Mayo hospital initiated the
process of tender/procurement of surgical disposables and miscellaneous items
(AO15), which consisted of only 21 items
out of total 6000 items including drugs.
The complaint further maintained that
a tender notice was issued in the newspapers. A total of 41 firms/ bidders participated in the bid and submitted their
technical and financial bids. Out of these
41 companies four major companies
namely, Clifton enterprises, Usman Co.
International, Medicare and Cotton craft
were the front-man entities of Shakeel
who is the ex store keeper of Mayo hospital and notorious character having multiple cases and enquiries of corruption of
similar nature against him. Except these
four mentioned companies all the other
37 companies were knocked out of the
bid by the Mayo hospital administration.
The complainant further alleged that
in order to accommodate the aforesaid
entities, the concerned 21 items were being purchased by these four companies
under the disputed tender for an amount
of Rs 1000 million out of total budget
of Mayo hospital allocated for purchase
of drugs and disposables. Moreover, the
purchase was made at a rate of 100 times
higher than normal ordinary market
bulk rate. The complaint further reads
that the sole purpose of this collusive
arrangement i.e excluding the other capable bidders and accommodating the
dear ones was to cause collusive loss of
Rs 800 million to public exchequers and
to earn illegal commission in crore of rupees by the hospital administration as
well as personal benefits. According to
him, this was a glaring violation of procurement procedure laid in Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA)
laws. The applicant further maintained
in it’s complaint to Anti-corruption, that
due to malafide and corrupt attitude, the
hospital administration did not put price
comparison and price reasonability assessment exercise in motion, which was
against the fundamental principles of
Procurement Laws “value for money “.
In the light of these allegations and evidence produced by the complainant, the
Anti-corruption Lahore initiated an inquiry against the accused and after the
interrogation a case was registered for
alleged corruption of Rs 800 million in
the purchase of medicines and surgical
equipment in Mayo Hospital. A case has
been registered against 12 people including hospital officers and doctors.
Speaking to The Nation, Chief Executive Officer Mayo hospital Lahore Professor Saqib in contrary to allegations said
that tender A015 for procurement of surgical disposables was awarded to 20 vendors after fulfilling all codal formalities.
It went through a tender purchase
committee, technical evaluation committee composed of experts in the field. 20
vendors passed the qualification criteria
set in the bidding document. Grievance
committee addressed the grievances
submitted by unsuccessful bidders. After fulfilling all parameters set by PPRA
the contract was awarded. An application was filed in anti corruption, PPRA,
secretary SCHEME with allegations of
not following the PPRA rules which is
totally untrue. Another petition was filed
in Lahore high court which was disposed
of by the honourable court. Apparently
the procurement team was called in the
anti-corruption office a week ago and a
questionnaire was handed in which was
amiably replied to. Heard this morning
that an FIR has been lodged against the
procurement team on direction of “authority”. This whole process obviously
benefits the vendors who don’t want
bulk purchase and supply medicines to
the hospital when certain medicines and
surgical disposables are not awarded in
bulk tender. They obviously supply these
items at prices much higher than bulk
purchase prices. Halting or delaying the
process of bulk purchase benefits these
opportunists who instigated and sponsored this complaint, he stated.