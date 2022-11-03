Share:

LAHORE - The Auqaf Board Punjab, in its meeting,

held with Provincial Minister for

Parliamentary Affairs, Environmental Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja in

the chair, approved annual budget

for the Auqaf Department. Annual

income of Auqaf was estimated

at Rs 2,907 million in the budget

book. “Rs 454 million will be collected through leasing of property

while Rs 555 million will be received in lieu of the rental assets,”

said the budget book. The board

approved 15 per cent special allowance for Auqaf employees,

while it was decided that summary

for 25 per cent special allowance

would be sent to the Punjab chief

minister for approval. Up-gradation of posts of khatibs of the Auqaf

Department was also considered

in the meeting. It was proposed to

sanction basic pay scale (BS) 19

from the current BS 18 for the provincial khatib, grade 18 for zonal

khatib from BS 17, and grade 17

for the district khatib instead of BS

16. Also, grade 16 should be given

to senior khatib instead of BS 12,

and grade 7 should be sanctioned

for muezzin, the proposal said. A

10 per cent increase in the pension

of the retired employees of Auqaf

Department was also approved.

Raja Basharat directed that the Auqaf Department should speed up

the recovery of arrears.