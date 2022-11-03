LAHORE - The Auqaf Board Punjab, in its meeting,
held with Provincial Minister for
Parliamentary Affairs, Environmental Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja in
the chair, approved annual budget
for the Auqaf Department. Annual
income of Auqaf was estimated
at Rs 2,907 million in the budget
book. “Rs 454 million will be collected through leasing of property
while Rs 555 million will be received in lieu of the rental assets,”
said the budget book. The board
approved 15 per cent special allowance for Auqaf employees,
while it was decided that summary
for 25 per cent special allowance
would be sent to the Punjab chief
minister for approval. Up-gradation of posts of khatibs of the Auqaf
Department was also considered
in the meeting. It was proposed to
sanction basic pay scale (BS) 19
from the current BS 18 for the provincial khatib, grade 18 for zonal
khatib from BS 17, and grade 17
for the district khatib instead of BS
16. Also, grade 16 should be given
to senior khatib instead of BS 12,
and grade 7 should be sanctioned
for muezzin, the proposal said. A
10 per cent increase in the pension
of the retired employees of Auqaf
Department was also approved.
Raja Basharat directed that the Auqaf Department should speed up
the recovery of arrears.