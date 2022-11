Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Wednesday visited Headquarters Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC).

During the visit, he interacted with officers and troops

and appreciated their professionalism and high state of

morale, says a press release

issued by the Inter-Services

Public Relations (ISPR).

Earlier on arrival, the COAS

was received by Commander

Army Strategic Forces Command, Lieutenant General

Muhammad Ali.