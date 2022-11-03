Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati has called on Supreme Court DGHR and submitted a plea along with his medical reports seeking strict action against violators of basic rights.

During a meeting with Supreme Court DGHR, Swati claimed that he was picked up by three masked men from his residence and later shifted to an unknown place. He also claimed that he was brutally tortured on the way when he was being shifted to unknown place.

Swati also said that he was stripped naked during captivity and video footage was captured. He also said that he remained unconscious for a while due to torture. “When I gained consciousness, a masked man was asking the other masked man to inform the sector commander and General Faisal that Swati is partially dead,” he said.

He further said that he was later shifted to FIA cybercrime unit. He also claimed that FIA denied his custody back to ISI by saying that he is a heart patient and cannot bear any more torture.

Swati also said that marks of torture were deliberately not mentioned in his medical report.