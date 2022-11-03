Share:

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that American democracy is under attack because his predecessor Donald Trump’s false claims about a stolen election have “fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation.”

"American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election," said Biden in an address on protecting democracy.

"He refuses to accept the will of the people. He refuses to accept the fact that he lost his job, abused his power, and put the loyalty to himself before loyalty to the Constitution," the president said at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington.

"And he’s made a big lie an article of faith of the MAGA Republican Party, the minority of that party," Biden added.

His remarks came six days ahead of midterm elections during which Americans will elect members of Congress and local officials.

"The great irony about the 2020 election is that it's the most attacked election in our history. And yet, there's no election in our history that we can be more certain of its results," said Biden.

The president also touched on the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi last week and linked the assault to the violence that sparked the Jan. 6 Capital riots.

“This intimidation, this violence, against Democrats, Republicans and nonpartisan officials just doing their jobs are the consequence of lies told for power and profit, lies of conspiracy and malice," said Biden.

"In this moment, we have to confront those lies with the truth. The very future of our nation depends on it.

“My fellow Americans, we're facing a defining moment, an inflection point,” he said.

So today, I appeal to all Americans, regardless of party, to meet this moment of national and generational importance. We must vote knowing what's at stake and not just the policy of the moment," he added.