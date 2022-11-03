Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi

has approved the establishment of Zoo

& Wildlife Management Authority to

provide maximum recreational facilities to the children. The proposed body

will be tasked to undertake work for the

construction and restoration of the zoo

houses and safari zoos across Punjab.

The decision to reorganize Lahore Zoo

and Safari Zoo was taken in a meeting

chaired by the chief minister who directed provision of more recreation facilities to the children. DG Wildlife gave

him a briefing regarding Lahore Zoo and

Safari Zoo. The meeting was told that legislation will be done for setting up Zoo &

Wildlife Management Authority and an

Act will soon be presented in the Punjab Assembly for the purpose. The chief

minister also granted approval to establish a theme park in the Safari Zoo to

provide quality recreational facilities to

the children. He directed that the Safari

Zoo should be made a recreation place of

an international level adding that South

Asian and African theme zones will be

established in the Safari Zoo. The meeting was told that that food courts will be

established in the Lahore Zoo and the

Safari Zoo in the natural environment,

and they will remain open at night also.

Besides, Joy land, tram structure and

other facilities will be provided in the

safari zoo and bird shows will also be organized in the Lahore Zoo for the interest of children. The CM directed that the

proposal to establish food courts on the 7

kanal land adjoining with the Lahore Zoo

and Bagh-e-Jinnah will be reviewed adding that facilities should further be improved as well as made attractive in the

zoos so that maximum number of people

can come for recreation. The CM further

directed that innovations like tiger tunnel should be introduced in the Safari

Zoo adding that a ride history gallery

should be established in the Lahore Zoo

and Safari Zoo to provide awareness to

the children about the history. He also directed that breeding of the birds should

be reviewed in the Zoo and Safari Zoo.

Parvez Elahi recalled that he had ordered to make a master plan to provide

better recreational facilities in the safari

zoo during his previous tenure; but unfortunately, the PML-N government politicized this programme like many other

projects. “Shahbaz Sharif halted our every work which incurred loss to the national exchequer”, he said.