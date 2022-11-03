LAHORE - A law is on the cards to ensure transparency in the utilization of public
funds by putting in place a monitoring mechanism in the provincial departments. The Financial Management Act will be tabled in the Punjab
Assembly soon. It envisages regular
monitoring of public spending by
the departments after every three
months and fixing of responsibilities
on concerned officers for any financial irregularities. In this connection,
a meeting was held Wednesday under
the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Ch
Parvez Elahi to review the proposed
legislation. The finance secretary
gave a briefing on the important features of the act. The chief minister
directed to settle the related issues
and added that it should be finalized
without delay because financial management was very important for the
transparent use of public funds and
good governance. He noted that the
financial affairs of the departments
will be made more transparent while
the balance between expenditures
and receipts will improve economic
affairs. He vowed to fully monitor
the financial affairs of the public sector departments adding that financial
management and allied issues will be
reviewed after every three months.
Ch Parvez Elahi directed that necessary reforms should be introduced to
improve the financial matters and the
government departments will have to
be held accountable for financial irregularities. Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and
others attended the meeting.
CM SEEKS REPORT FROM IGP
Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez
Elahi has sought a report from the
IG police about the murder of three
brothers in Pakpattan and directed
to arrest the accused persons at the
earliest. They should be brought under the grip of the law and justice be
ensured, he added.