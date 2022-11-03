Share:

LAHORE - A law is on the cards to ensure transparency in the utilization of public

funds by putting in place a monitoring mechanism in the provincial departments. The Financial Management Act will be tabled in the Punjab

Assembly soon. It envisages regular

monitoring of public spending by

the departments after every three

months and fixing of responsibilities

on concerned officers for any financial irregularities. In this connection,

a meeting was held Wednesday under

the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Ch

Parvez Elahi to review the proposed

legislation. The finance secretary

gave a briefing on the important features of the act. The chief minister

directed to settle the related issues

and added that it should be finalized

without delay because financial management was very important for the

transparent use of public funds and

good governance. He noted that the

financial affairs of the departments

will be made more transparent while

the balance between expenditures

and receipts will improve economic

affairs. He vowed to fully monitor

the financial affairs of the public sector departments adding that financial

management and allied issues will be

reviewed after every three months.

Ch Parvez Elahi directed that necessary reforms should be introduced to

improve the financial matters and the

government departments will have to

be held accountable for financial irregularities. Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and

others attended the meeting.

CM SEEKS REPORT FROM IGP

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez

Elahi has sought a report from the

IG police about the murder of three

brothers in Pakpattan and directed

to arrest the accused persons at the

earliest. They should be brought under the grip of the law and justice be

ensured, he added.