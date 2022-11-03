Share:

ISLAMABAD-The cost of the project Model Prison in sector H-16 has been escalated by a whopping 365 percent than the original cost while the construction of the project also delayed for another two years, it has been learnt.

The original capital cost of the project was estimated at Rs3,920.523 million in 2016 while the revised capital cost has been put at Rs18,279.498 million (364.8% higher than original cost), according to the documents exclusively available with The Nation.

In July 2016, the ECNEC had approved the original cost of the project. The sponsoring agency of the project is ICT Administration, Ministry of Interior while the executing agency is Pakistan Public Works Department. The project aims at construction of Model Prison/ Jail in Sector H-16, Islamabad with a capacity for 2,000 inmates with future provision for 2,000 additional inmates. The scope of the project mainly includes administration block; male, female and juvenile barracks; residential facilities for the jail staff; educational and prayer buildings and the National Academy for Prisons Administration besides external development infrastructure works and electrical and mechanical works having total covered area 914,329 sqft on a land measuring 90 acres.

A PC-I was approved by the CDWP in June 2011 at a cost of Rs. 720 million for acquiring of land. Subsequently, a PC-II was approved by IDWP in January 2014 at a cost of Rs50.10 million. The original PC-I of the project was approved by ECNEC in July 2016 at a cost of Rs3,920.523 million having total covered area of 869,621 sqft. Subsequently, PC-II for detailed designing and feasibility study was also revised and got approved by the CDWP on 19.10.2017at a cost of Rs67.51 million

The project has faced problems in execution and could not be completed despite extension in implementation period due to issues in site selection, and work awarded over and above the approved provisions and change in scope without prior approval of the competent authority.

Now the sponsors have submitted the revised PC-I at an increased covered area from 869,621 sqft to 914,329 sqft at an increased cost of Rs18,279.498 million on IPAS on 8 September 2022.

According to Director Development, ICT Administration the cost of the project is increased mainly due to price escalation. AIG Prison, Punjab has been consulted and the design of the revised PC-I has been thoroughly reviewed. The AIG viewed that the cost of the project has already been increased manifold; therefore, in order to avoid further increase in the cost, the project may be approved and implemented in time efficient manner.

The original PC-1 of the project was approved by ECNEC at a cost of Rs3,928.523 million in 2016. Now the sponsors have submitted the revised PC-I of the project at an increased cost of Rs18,279.498 million as overall physical and financial progress is 25% and 40% respectively.

The cost of the works has been estimated on the basis of Pak PWD Schedule of rates 2022 with market premium fluctuation.