ISLAMABAD - The cost of the project Model Prison
in sector H-16 has been escalated by a
whopping 365 percent than the original cost while the construction of the
project also delayed for another two
years, it has been learnt.
The original capital cost of the project was estimated at Rs3,920.523 million in 2016 while the revised capital cost has been put at Rs18,279.498
million (364.8% higher than original
cost), according to the documents exclusively available with The Nation.
In July 2016, the ECNEC had approved the original cost of the project.
The sponsoring agency of the project
is ICT Administration, Ministry of Interior while the executing agency is Pakistan Public Works Department. The
project aims at construction of Model Prison/ Jail in Sector H-16, Islamabad with a capacity for 2,000 inmates
with future provision for 2,000 additional inmates. The scope of the project mainly includes administration
block; male, female and juvenile barracks; residential facilities for the jail
staff; educational and prayer buildings
and the National Academy for Prisons
Administration besides external development infrastructure works and electrical and mechanical works having total covered area 914,329 sqft on a land
measuring 90 acres.
A PC-I was approved by the CDWP in
June 2011 at a cost of Rs. 720 million
for acquiring of land. Subsequently, a
PC-II was approved by IDWP in January 2014 at a cost of Rs50.10 million.
The original PC-I of the project was
approved by ECNEC in July 2016 at a
cost of Rs3,920.523 million having total covered area of 869,621 sqft. Subsequently, PC-II for detailed designing
and feasibility study was also revised
and got approved by the CDWP on
19.10.2017at a cost of Rs67.51 million
The project has faced problems in
execution and could not be completed
despite extension in implementation
period due to issues in site selection,
and work awarded over and above
the approved provisions and change
in scope without prior approval of the
competent authority.
Now the sponsors have submitted the revised PC-I at an increased
covered area from 869,621 sqft to
914,329 sqft at an increased cost of
Rs18,279.498 million on IPAS on 8
September 2022.
According to Director Development,
ICT Administration the cost of the project is increased mainly due to price escalation. AIG Prison, Punjab has been
consulted and the design of the revised
PC-I has been thoroughly reviewed. The
AIG viewed that the cost of the project
has already been increased manifold;
therefore, in order to avoid further increase in the cost, the project may be
approved and implemented in time efficient manner.
The original PC-1 of the project
was approved by ECNEC at a cost of
Rs3,928.523 million in 2016. Now the
sponsors have submitted the revised
PC-I of the project at an increased cost
of Rs18,279.498 million as overall
physical and financial progress is 25%
and 40% respectively.
The cost of the works has been estimated on the basis of Pak PWD Schedule of rates 2022 with market premium fluctuation.