ISLAMABAD - The cost of the project Model Prison

in sector H-16 has been escalated by a

whopping 365 percent than the original cost while the construction of the

project also delayed for another two

years, it has been learnt.

The original capital cost of the project was estimated at Rs3,920.523 million in 2016 while the revised capital cost has been put at Rs18,279.498

million (364.8% higher than original

cost), according to the documents exclusively available with The Nation.

In July 2016, the ECNEC had approved the original cost of the project.

The sponsoring agency of the project

is ICT Administration, Ministry of Interior while the executing agency is Pakistan Public Works Department. The

project aims at construction of Model Prison/ Jail in Sector H-16, Islamabad with a capacity for 2,000 inmates

with future provision for 2,000 additional inmates. The scope of the project mainly includes administration

block; male, female and juvenile barracks; residential facilities for the jail

staff; educational and prayer buildings

and the National Academy for Prisons

Administration besides external development infrastructure works and electrical and mechanical works having total covered area 914,329 sqft on a land

measuring 90 acres.

A PC-I was approved by the CDWP in

June 2011 at a cost of Rs. 720 million

for acquiring of land. Subsequently, a

PC-II was approved by IDWP in January 2014 at a cost of Rs50.10 million.

The original PC-I of the project was

approved by ECNEC in July 2016 at a

cost of Rs3,920.523 million having total covered area of 869,621 sqft. Subsequently, PC-II for detailed designing

and feasibility study was also revised

and got approved by the CDWP on

19.10.2017at a cost of Rs67.51 million

The project has faced problems in

execution and could not be completed

despite extension in implementation

period due to issues in site selection,

and work awarded over and above

the approved provisions and change

in scope without prior approval of the

competent authority.

Now the sponsors have submitted the revised PC-I at an increased

covered area from 869,621 sqft to

914,329 sqft at an increased cost of

Rs18,279.498 million on IPAS on 8

September 2022.

According to Director Development,

ICT Administration the cost of the project is increased mainly due to price escalation. AIG Prison, Punjab has been

consulted and the design of the revised

PC-I has been thoroughly reviewed. The

AIG viewed that the cost of the project

has already been increased manifold;

therefore, in order to avoid further increase in the cost, the project may be

approved and implemented in time efficient manner.

The original PC-1 of the project

was approved by ECNEC at a cost of

Rs3,928.523 million in 2016. Now the

sponsors have submitted the revised

PC-I of the project at an increased cost

of Rs18,279.498 million as overall

physical and financial progress is 25%

and 40% respectively.

The cost of the works has been estimated on the basis of Pak PWD Schedule of rates 2022 with market premium fluctuation.