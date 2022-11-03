RAWALPINDI - A court of
law on Wednesday handed down death sentence to two men on two
counts and imposed fine for
their involvement in a double murder case. The Additional and Sessions Judge
(ASJ) Muhammad Suhail Anjum, who conducted the trial in the double
murder case, pronounced
the two men guilty and
convicted them. Capital punishment on two
counts was awarded to Imran and Zeeshan. A fine of
Rs 500,000 was also imposed on each convict by the
court of law.
The officials of Police Station Civil Lines had arrested
the two accused on charges
of gunning down two persons Waqar and Jahangir
over an old enmity in 2021
after filing a murder case
against them on complaint
of Muhammad Shafique. According to a police spokesman Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan, the investigation into
double murder done purely
on merit by investigators of
Homicide Investigation Unit
of PS Civil Lines led to get
capital punishment to two
killers.
He said that the police had
collected ample evidence in
the double murder case and
produced before the court.