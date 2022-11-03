Share:

RAWALPINDI - A court of

law on Wednesday handed down death sentence to two men on two

counts and imposed fine for

their involvement in a double murder case. The Additional and Sessions Judge

(ASJ) Muhammad Suhail Anjum, who conducted the trial in the double

murder case, pronounced

the two men guilty and

convicted them. Capital punishment on two

counts was awarded to Imran and Zeeshan. A fine of

Rs 500,000 was also imposed on each convict by the

court of law.

The officials of Police Station Civil Lines had arrested

the two accused on charges

of gunning down two persons Waqar and Jahangir

over an old enmity in 2021

after filing a murder case

against them on complaint

of Muhammad Shafique. According to a police spokesman Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan, the investigation into

double murder done purely

on merit by investigators of

Homicide Investigation Unit

of PS Civil Lines led to get

capital punishment to two

killers.

He said that the police had

collected ample evidence in

the double murder case and

produced before the court.