RAWALPINDI - A court of law on Wednesday handed down death sentence to two men on two counts and imposed fine for their involvement in a double murder case. The Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Suhail Anjum, who conducted the trial in the double murder case, pronounced the two men guilty and convicted them. Capital punishment on two counts was awarded to Imran and Zeeshan. A fine of Rs 500,000 was also imposed on each convict by the court of law.

The officials of Police Station Civil Lines had arrested the two accused on charges of gunning down two persons Waqar and Jahangir over an old enmity in 2021 after filing a murder case against them on complaint of Muhammad Shafique. According to a police spokesman Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan, the investigation into double murder done purely on merit by investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit of PS Civil Lines led to get capital punishment to two killers.

He said that the police had collected ample evidence in the double murder case and produced before the court.