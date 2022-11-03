Share:

HYDERABAD-Department of Livestock, Govt of Sindh, in collaboration with ‘The Rising Foundation’ has expedited the process of distribution of animal feed in flood-affected areas.

The livestock department distributed free animal feed bags in five union councils of Tehsil Daur and three union councils of Nawabshah on Wednesday. Deputy Director Livestock Dr AIjaz Hussain Laghari, Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Qayoom Khanzada, Dr Tariq Noorani, Dr Noor Ahmed Rattar, team leader of the foundation and others distributed free animal bags on the occasion.

Later, they said that on the directives of Provincial Minister Livestock Abdul Bari Patafi, DG Livestock Dr Nazeer Ahmed

Kalhoro and Director Livestock Hizbullah Bhutto, the free animal feed was distributed free of charge in Nawabshah and Daur tehsil, which they said was the provincial government’s top priority .