Share:

COLOMBO-Dozens of Sri Lankan students at a school in a suburb of Colombo were hospitalized on Wednesday after they were exposed to a toxic vapor, the police said.

The students were sent to the preliminary care unit of the local hospital after they fainted. The police said that some discarded rubber products had been burned in an adjoining land, with heavy smoke surrounding several classrooms.

Teachers then rushed the children to the hospitals with the aid of hospital staff.

The police said the condition of those hospitalized was stable and they are searching for those who set fire to the discarded rubber products.