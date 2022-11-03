Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Guard Group registered victories in the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup Tournament sponsored by Dawn Bread here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel defeated Dawn Bread by 5-3½. Nicolas Antinori was hero as he contributed with three goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed thrashed in two. Juan Cruz Greguol banged in a brace and Alman Jalil Azam struck one from Dawn Bread, who had a half goal handicap. In the second match, Guard Group defeated Diamond Paints by 5-4. In-form Taimur Ali Malik played hero’s role from Guard Group by malleting marvelous three goals while Saqib AKhan Khakwani banged in a brace. Abdul Rehman Monnoo scored all the four goals from Diamond Paints. Today (Thursday), FG/Din Polo will compete against Barry’s at 1:30 pm while Master Pants Black will fight against Platinum Homes at 2:30 pm.