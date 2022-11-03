ISLAMABAD - Expressing satisfaction over the Project Management Unit (PMU), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has
decided to request the incumbent government for funds to ensure completion of the project. This was decided
in a meeting chaired by Chief Election
Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan
Raja. The meeting was also briefed on
the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)
by the Secretary EC. The Commission
thoroughly examined the measures
taken so far over the project. The commission had established the unit last
year. The meeting also decided to open
bids for the Election Management System so that further process could be
assured. It may be mentioned here
that commission had last year written
a letter to the former Prime Minister
Imran Khan seeking space for its project management unit. In letter written
by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, space
and a building to set up the project
management unit had been sought.