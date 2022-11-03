Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expressing satisfaction over the Project Management Unit (PMU), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has

decided to request the incumbent government for funds to ensure completion of the project. This was decided

in a meeting chaired by Chief Election

Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan

Raja. The meeting was also briefed on

the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)

by the Secretary EC. The Commission

thoroughly examined the measures

taken so far over the project. The commission had established the unit last

year. The meeting also decided to open

bids for the Election Management System so that further process could be

assured. It may be mentioned here

that commission had last year written

a letter to the former Prime Minister

Imran Khan seeking space for its project management unit. In letter written

by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, space

and a building to set up the project

management unit had been sought.