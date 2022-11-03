Share:

LAHORE-Egypt’s Sherif Khairy and Iran’s Danial Bozurgishoob clinched gold medals in their respective senior category contests in the ongoing 4th Combaxx Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship G2 at the Liaquat Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Sherif Khairy beat Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed 2-0 in the final of the +87kg men’s contest, while Danial Bozurgishoob from Iran beat compatriot Omid Hussani of Iran by 2-0 in the -74kg men’s final. Meanwhile, in the female contests, it was hosts day as Pakistan’s female athlete Nusrat Bibi clinched gold medal while Yasmeen Baig clinched a silver medal in their respective categories contests.

In the final of the +73 kg (women), Nusrat overwhelmed Afghanistan’s Yasmeen Azizi by 2-1. In another final of the -62kg women’s contest, Nazneen Azizi from Afghanistan won the gold medal by routing Pakistan’s Sara Baig 2-0.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed and Sara Baig had qualified for the finals. In the semifinal, Hamza Saeed overwhelmed compatriot Faizan Junaid 2-0 in the male 87 category while Sara Baig beat compatriot Hajra Shakeel 2-1 in the female -62kg contest. Yasmeen Azizi had reached the final after downing Pakistan’s Laiba Muhammad 2-0 in the semifinal while Omaid had beaten Kazakhstan’s Abdul Rehman 2-0 in the semifinal.