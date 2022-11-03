Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of Sweden in Pakistan yesterday hosted a follow up event with the

youth dialogue participants of Stockholm+50, with partners UNDP, WWF Pakistan, and Stockholm+50 Youth Task Force.

The lead up event on the right to a healthy environment hosted on May 17th 2022 engaged youth to create policy demands that were presented at Stockholm+50 – a crucial international environmental meeting – on June 2nd & 3rd 2022 by Pakistan’s Youth Task Force representative.

Convened by the UN General Assembly, Stockholm+50 gathered over 4000 people from nearly 150

countries. The purpose of the meeting was to come up with bold and urgent action on climate and environment to secure a better future on a healthy planet. Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister of Climate Change, attended the event in Stockholm.