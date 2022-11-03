ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar
Minallah Wednesday said that it is responsibility of
the state to ensure inexpensive and expeditious justice to the people.
The IHC Chief Justice expressed these views while
addressing an inaugural ceremony of Legal Facilitation Centre at the newly constructed building of the
IHC. Newly-appointed Federal Law Minister Ayaz
Sadiq, former law minister Azam Nazir Tarar, high
court judges, and session judges attended the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, Justice Athar remarked that it is responsibility of the state to ensure
inexpensive and expeditious justice to the people. However, he said that construction of buildings
would become meaningless without facilitating the
litigants. He said that judiciary does not feel bad of
any criticism as it always brings improvement. He
added that the fundamental objective of the judiciary and lawyers is to reform the judicial system to fulfill our constitutional obligation of providing every
citizen speedy and inexpensive justice.
He stressed on the importance of winning trust of
the litigants and said that political forces also need
to play their role in this regard. The IHC Chief Justice said that they are also accountable and they are
not scared of criticism. He maintained that the judiciary is facing several challenges.
He continued that they cannot change the 70-yearold system with a magic wand and there is a need to
strengthen the justice system through reforms. Justice Athar expressed his hope that the state would
fulfill its promise to provide inexpensive justice to
citizens and emphasized on the need to change the
system. The IHC CJ said that he has done the paperwork in relation to the reform system and has taken
the federal government on board. He congratulated lawyers at the occasion, highlighting that these
buildings are meaningless if petitioners do not get
inexpensive and expeditious justice. On this occasion, he also requested the political leaders to play
their role in restoring public trust. He maintained
that people should get inexpensive and expeditious
justice and this is our goal. He further said that restoration of trust is our intention, as it is the petitioner’s right. He remarked that judges and lawyers exist for the petitioner and it was their goal to serve
the public. He added that this should not stop at
[constructing] buildings.