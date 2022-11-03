Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar

Minallah Wednesday said that it is responsibility of

the state to ensure inexpensive and expeditious justice to the people.

The IHC Chief Justice expressed these views while

addressing an inaugural ceremony of Legal Facilitation Centre at the newly constructed building of the

IHC. Newly-appointed Federal Law Minister Ayaz

Sadiq, former law minister Azam Nazir Tarar, high

court judges, and session judges attended the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, Justice Athar remarked that it is responsibility of the state to ensure

inexpensive and expeditious justice to the people. However, he said that construction of buildings

would become meaningless without facilitating the

litigants. He said that judiciary does not feel bad of

any criticism as it always brings improvement. He

added that the fundamental objective of the judiciary and lawyers is to reform the judicial system to fulfill our constitutional obligation of providing every

citizen speedy and inexpensive justice.

He stressed on the importance of winning trust of

the litigants and said that political forces also need

to play their role in this regard. The IHC Chief Justice said that they are also accountable and they are

not scared of criticism. He maintained that the judiciary is facing several challenges.

He continued that they cannot change the 70-yearold system with a magic wand and there is a need to

strengthen the justice system through reforms. Justice Athar expressed his hope that the state would

fulfill its promise to provide inexpensive justice to

citizens and emphasized on the need to change the

system. The IHC CJ said that he has done the paperwork in relation to the reform system and has taken

the federal government on board. He congratulated lawyers at the occasion, highlighting that these

buildings are meaningless if petitioners do not get

inexpensive and expeditious justice. On this occasion, he also requested the political leaders to play

their role in restoring public trust. He maintained

that people should get inexpensive and expeditious

justice and this is our goal. He further said that restoration of trust is our intention, as it is the petitioner’s right. He remarked that judges and lawyers exist for the petitioner and it was their goal to serve

the public. He added that this should not stop at

[constructing] buildings.